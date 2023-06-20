KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman killed in wrong way crash

By Don Morgan
June 20, 2023 8:41AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a woman killed in a head-on crash over the weekend has been released.

San Antonio Police say the crash happened at around 1 A.M Saturday in the 9400 block of Highway 90 when a black Cadillac traveling eastbound in the westbound lane collided with another car.

Rescue crews found both drivers unconscious and firefighters used the jaws of life to remove them from their vehicles.

Both were brought to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the wrong way driver as 30 year old Desire Luna.

The woman who was driving the second car has not yet been positively identified.

