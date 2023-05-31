KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who died after being hit by a car in Downtown San Antonio

By Don Morgan
May 31, 2023 7:51AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who was killed after being pinned between two vehicles Tuesday morning.

42 year old Corina Huerta was walking to her car that was parked along Brooklyn Avenue when she was hit by a driver in another car.

She became pinned between the car that hit her and another vehicle.

Other drivers stopped and tried to help free Huerta. She was brought to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at around 11:30 A.M.

Police say the driver who hit her didn’t show any signs of being intoxicated and it’s likely they were distracted.

No word on whether or not the driver will face any charges as the crash is still being investigated.

