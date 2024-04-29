KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of man shot and killed while leaving Southside basketball court

By Don Morgan
April 29, 2024 5:14AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of man shot and killed while leaving Southside basketball court
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed while leaving a Southside basketball court last week.

27-year-old Xavier Perez was in the parking lot of Brook’s Inner City Sports at around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard.

He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The only information police have about the suspected shooter, is that they took off in a dark colored sedan.

Police are still searching for whoever shot Perez. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

More about:
murder
San Antonio
shooting
south side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
4

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker