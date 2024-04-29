Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of man shot and killed while leaving Southside basketball court

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed while leaving a Southside basketball court last week.

27-year-old Xavier Perez was in the parking lot of Brook’s Inner City Sports at around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard.

He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The only information police have about the suspected shooter, is that they took off in a dark colored sedan.

Police are still searching for whoever shot Perez. His death is being investigated as a homicide.