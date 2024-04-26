KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man shot to death in parking lot of South side basketball court

By Don Morgan
April 26, 2024 6:24AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Man shot to death in parking lot of South side basketball court
Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was shot while leaving an indoor basketball court on the South Side.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard at around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

The victim, reported to be in his 20’s, is said to have been in the parking lot of Brook’s Inner City Sports when he was shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only information police have about the suspected shooter is that they sped away in a dark colored sedan after shooting the man.

The name of the shooting victim hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
shooting
south side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
4

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker