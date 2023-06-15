Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar meets with California Governor as Governor Abbott buses migrants to LA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a meeting between Sheriff Javier Salazar and California Governor Gavin Newsom during the Major County Sheriffs of America Summer Conference in Santa Barbara.

In a Thursday release, BCSO says one of the topics discussed was criminal investigations regarding migrant flights out of Texas to self-proclaimed sanctuary states and cities.

“This humanitarian crisis affects the entire country. I was fortunate to be in a position to meet and confer with Governor Newsom to discuss our respective cases regarding the migrant flights. Among topics discussed was the status and the nature of the criminal investigation. I look forward to further conversations and collaborations with authorities in other affected areas,” said Sheriff Salazar.

The release says BCSO is sharing information with the California Department of Justice.

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants to Los Angeles.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” said Governor Abbott. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front-lines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

In April 2022, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The Governor added New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia as additional drop-off locations last year and most recently added Denver as a busing destination last month. Since beginning the migrant busing strategy last spring, more than 21,600 migrants have been transported to these self-declared sanctuary cities while providing much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Salazar announced a criminal investigation of the state of Florida over a flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, which is one of the most affluent areas in the United States.

The Major County Sheriffs of America Fall Conference will take place in Orlando come September, but there is no word yet on whether or not Salazar will be meeting with Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis during the three-day gathering.

Republicans in the U.S. House are pursuing the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what is commonly referred to as a crisis at the U.S. – Mexico border.