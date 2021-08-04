      Weather Alert

Bexar County Sheriff reporting one dead, two critically wounded in domestic dispute

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2021 @ 5:40am
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people have been shot in what police are labeling a domestic dispute.

It happened on Roddy Road near 1604 at around 11:30 P.M Tuesday.

Two men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the men was shot in the face, the other shot in the chest.

They’re both in critical condition.

Police are investigating the events leading up to the shooting.

They’re still searching for the shooter who got away in a black sedan.

 

Popular Posts
3 GOP Representatives Take On Pelosi’s Mask Mandate Authority
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
Abbott responds to Garland: It's clear Texas and feds face a constitutional crisis
Brawl breaks out on plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a seat
Shakira could face trial for tax evasion in Spain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On