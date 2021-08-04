Bexar County Sheriff reporting one dead, two critically wounded in domestic dispute

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people have been shot in what police are labeling a domestic dispute.
It happened on Roddy Road near 1604 at around 11:30 P.M Tuesday.
Two men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the men was shot in the face, the other shot in the chest.
They’re both in critical condition.
Police are investigating the events leading up to the shooting.
They’re still searching for the shooter who got away in a black sedan.