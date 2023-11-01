Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens suspected of being involved in a fatal drive-by shooting a year ago are behind bars for committing another crime.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the teens, who are 17 and 15-years-old, were suspected of shooting into a home on Bald Mountain Drive in October of 2022.

Novita Brazil, 25, was in the home and was shot in the face as she was working on her computer. The Sheriff says she died instantly.

Another woman who was staying in the home was also injured.

The teens reportedly targeted the wrong house in the drive-by which the Sheriff says was possibly gang-related.

After they were arrested last year, they were given ankle monitors. But they recently cut the devices off and have been able to avoid arrest, until this week.

Sheriff Salazar says the 15-year-old was taken into custody over the weekend while the 17-year-old was captured Tuesday.

The teens allegedly fired more than 100 rounds at the home during the October 2022 drive-by.