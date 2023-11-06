Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing girl.

She is 12 year-old Diamond Marie Hunt, last seen the evening of November 3 in the 7500 block of Rose Robin Run Court in East Bexar County.

Diamond is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 86 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, black pants and black Nike shoes.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, call the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone found to be harboring Diamond may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.