Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday.

David Charles Bowser was last seen May 3 at around 12 noon in the 11000 block of Blue Mesa.

Bowser is 72 years old. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing tan cowboy hat, a blue button up shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans. Bowser uses a walking stick to help him get around. He also has diagnosed medical conditions that require medications.

If you have seen him or know where he is, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.