KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Standoff with man accused of shooting at deputies ends with no injuries

By Don Morgan
May 10, 2024 5:22AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff on the Northeast Side has come to a peaceful end.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says they received the call Thursday evening from a man who claimed he was being followed.

A short time later, another call came in. This one from a woman who lived next to the man. She said that the man was in her home.

Bexar County deputies responded to the 6200 block of Waldon Walk but when they entered the home, the man began shooting at them.

The deputies and the woman got out of the home safely and the man ran to his own home. He then started firing his gun into the air.

Deputies began evacuating nearby residents as a precaution as the man barricaded himself in his home.

He surrendered to deputies at around 10:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Salazar the man was experiencing some sort of mental health crisis but didn’t say what, if any charges he is facing.

No injuries have been reported and the man’s name hasn’t been released.

More about:
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Northeast Side
San Antono
standoff

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
4

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say
5

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side