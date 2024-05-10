BCSO: Standoff with man accused of shooting at deputies ends with no injuries

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A standoff on the Northeast Side has come to a peaceful end.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says they received the call Thursday evening from a man who claimed he was being followed.

A short time later, another call came in. This one from a woman who lived next to the man. She said that the man was in her home.

Bexar County deputies responded to the 6200 block of Waldon Walk but when they entered the home, the man began shooting at them.

The deputies and the woman got out of the home safely and the man ran to his own home. He then started firing his gun into the air.

Deputies began evacuating nearby residents as a precaution as the man barricaded himself in his home.

He surrendered to deputies at around 10:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Salazar the man was experiencing some sort of mental health crisis but didn’t say what, if any charges he is facing.

No injuries have been reported and the man’s name hasn’t been released.