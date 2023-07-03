Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Two killed in rollover crash on West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major crash in West Bexar County claims two lives and sends one other victim to the hospital.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 1:30 P.M. Sunday in the 1400 block of Talley Road near Medio Drive.

Deputies say the driver of a black Chevy Camaro was going well above the posted speed limit when they slammed into a utility pole.

The car then flipped onto its side and two occupants were ejected.

The 19 year old driver and a passenger died, while the third occupant is at a local hospital.

There’s been no update on their condition.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we will provide an update when more information becomes available.