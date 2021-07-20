Biden Administration renews COVID-19 public health emergency determination

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A decision to acknowledge that a public health emergency exists due to COVID-19 that was first instated during the Trump Administration was renewed this week.
The emergency determination allows for the authorization of vaccines in addition to allocating funds deemed necessary to fight against coronavirus.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra renewed the determination Monday. The determination has been renewed every 90 days since it was first declared on January 31, 2020 by former Secretary Alex M. Azar II.
The emergency determination was renewed on April 21, July 23, and October 2 in 2020 and earlier this year on Jan. 7 and April 15.
