Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man ‘damn liar’ and ‘too old to vote’ for former VP

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former vice president Joe Biden had an intense back-and-forth with a voter in Iowa Thursday where he called the 83-year-old farmer ‘a damn liar’ and said he was too old to vote for the Democrat.
It began when the man said he was not a Republican.
“I’ve got two problems with you,” the man started when speaking to the former vice president in New Hampton, Iowa. “One is you are damn near as old as I am. You are too old for the job. I’m 83 and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did when I did 30 years ago.”
He then told Biden he wasn’t looking for a response to that, but just wanted to put it out there and had another question he did want an answer to.
“We all know that [President Donald] Trump has been messing around in Ukraine over there, holding their foreign aid for them to come up and say they are investigating you,” the man continued. “We know all about that crap. He’s [got] no backbone, we know that. But you on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing in order to get access for the president. You’re selling access to the president like he was.”
“You’re a damn liar, man,” Biden immediately responded. “That’s not true.”
The former vice president said no one had ever said that and it simply wasn’t true. The man responded he had seen it on TV, specifically citing MSNBC as his source.
“You see it on the TV,” Biden stated.
“All I do is watch TV,” responded the man.
“No, I know you do. And, by the way, that’s why I am not sedentary.”
It’s not clear what the vice president was referring to, whether it was about the man’s weight or if was trying to make a different point.
The former vice president the boasted his abilities, saying he’s running because he has the most experience and knows more than what most people know.
“If you want to check my shape on, let’s do push-ups together here, man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s do an IQ test,” Biden said.
Biden then turned his attention to the comment about his son, saying no one ever said Hunter Biden had done anything wrong. The man tried to cut in to say he never said anything wrong had occurred.
“You said I set up my son to work in an oil company. Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight, Jack!” the former vice president tersely said back to the man.
The man said that’s exactly what he heard on MSNBC.
“You don’t hear that on MSNBC.”
“The hell I didn’t,” the man replied.
They then both said they were not looking to get into an argument with each other.
“But, look fa-, here’s the deal, here’s the deal,” Biden said without finishing.
“It looks like you don’t have any more backbone than Trump does,” the man stated, causing the crowd to groan.
“Any other questions?”
The man said he was out. It’s not clear if he was saying he was no longer supporting Biden or he was bowing out of asking any more questions.
“I knew you weren’t man. You’d think I’d thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me,” Biden snapped back.
He then talked to reporters after the event and said the whole exchange was not a big deal.
“Look we have spoken to over 2,000 folks on this trip and there is always going to be one.”
The reporters then asked him if he was concerned about the Ukraine situation coming back and festering doubt in his campaign.
“It is what it is,” Biden responded. He added that the investigation was about Trump and not about himself or his family.
Reporters later asked the former vice president about losing his temper, but wasn’t able to finish his question.
“I didn’t lose my temper,” Biden clarified with the reporter. “You want to see my temper? Keep going.
“I didn’t lose my temper, I wanted to shut this down. What did bother me was he wouldn’t give up his microphone. What I wanted to make clear to him was that if he gets more out of control, this is not appropriate behavior at all.”
He was then asked about Biden calling the man too old to vote for him.
“I was kidding. He turned around and said, ‘Look, you are too old.’ He was talking about me. I was trying to joke with him to say ‘Wanna do push-ups? Wanna run? Want to take a test?’ And then he went at me again, and I said you are too old to vote for me anyway.”
In the end, the whole exchange may not have cost the former vice president a vote.
“My staff just told me he told you guys I’m the best guy to beat Trump?” Biden asked the reporters.
“He said he would still vote for you if you were the nominee,” the reporters said back.
“Well, God love him.”