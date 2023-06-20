Body of San Antonio woman found at Surfside Beach, cause of death under investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials have identified a body that was found at Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.

The Sheriff’s Office got the call at around 7 A.M. Monday.

Investigators say the woman has been identified as 53 year old Belinda Sheffield from San Antonio.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheffield’s body showed no obvious signs of injury and the medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.