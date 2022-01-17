Bojangles to enter Texas, 3 planned locations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio will soon be home to a southern fast-food chain known for fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits.
Earlier this month, Bojangles announced plans to open three locations in Northeast San Antonio through franchises that will be operated by Copacetic Group, LLC.
The company announced in June they would be making a break for the Lone Star state by way of North Texas, and the San Antonio restaurants will be part of 50 planned to open in Texas markets that also include Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth.
So far there are no tentative dates or locations announced for the three Bojangles locations set to open in the Alamo City.
“Here we grow again at Bojangles! We’re excited to launch our brand in the Lone Star State and to have interest from experienced operators throughout key growth markets in Texas. These strong operators have a deep understanding of their markets and share our commitment to bringing Bojangles to the great people of this state,” said Jose Costa, chief growth officer at Bojangles. “We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint. This is just the beginning for us.”