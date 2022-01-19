      Weather Alert

Bomb threat reported at Alamo Heights High School

Dennis Foley
Jan 19, 2022 @ 3:07pm

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.:

The City of Alamo Heights said the bomb threat at Alamo Heights High School has been cleared.  Traffic may remain to be heavy in the area as police are still on the scene.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Alamo Heights police are investigating a bomb threat at Alamo Heights High School.

The City of Alamo Heights said if you are in the area of the threat, you are being asked to shelter in place and prepare for a possible evacuation.  Additionally, you are asked to stay away from the area until there is an all clear.

The city also said Alamo Heights High School will be releasing students for pickup on West Castano Avenue — across the street from the high school.

TAGS
Alamo Heights bomb threat
Popular Posts
New Braunfels woman caught tossing rocks at passing cars wanted for Democratic Party HQ vandalism
Two killed in single vehicle crash on San Antonio's North side
Woman accused of leaving two children tied up and alone in a San Antonio home held on $150,000 bond
San Antonio Police Officer accused of striking a woman in the face is arrested
San Antonio man stabbed several times during domestic disturbance
Connect With Us Listen To Us On