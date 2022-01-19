Bomb threat reported at Alamo Heights High School

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.:
The City of Alamo Heights said the bomb threat at Alamo Heights High School has been cleared. Traffic may remain to be heavy in the area as police are still on the scene.
ORIGINAL:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Alamo Heights police are investigating a bomb threat at Alamo Heights High School.
The City of Alamo Heights said if you are in the area of the threat, you are being asked to shelter in place and prepare for a possible evacuation. Additionally, you are asked to stay away from the area until there is an all clear.
The city also said Alamo Heights High School will be releasing students for pickup on West Castano Avenue — across the street from the high school.