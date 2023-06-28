Break from excessive heat for San Antonio likely through Sunday, but still warm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No heat warnings or advisories are in the cards for San Antonio, the Hill Country or the I-35 Corridor as the weekend closes in.

The National Weather Service says it will remain hot, but daytime temperatures should remain under 100 degrees through Sunday.

Despite the slightly cooler temperatures during the day, forecasters continue to urge caution.

Note: Heat-related illness will remain a significant risk for those working or playing outside for extended periods of time, especially from 10 a.m. through sunset.

Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.