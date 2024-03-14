KTSA KTSA Logo

Canyon Lake man found shot dead, girlfriend taken in for questioning

By Christian Blood
March 14, 2024 3:26PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a Canyon Lake man dead, and a woman answering questions.

In a release, CCSO says deputies were called to the 400 block of Deer Valley Street around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The caller was a woman saying she had been in a fight with her boyfriend. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies say they found Edward Canales, 62, on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Canales was later pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

