Converse Police warrant roundup slated for March

Katy Barber
Feb 15, 2022 @ 1:37pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is giving people with active warrants a heads up to make arrangements ahead of a warrant round-up.

The department will be arresting people with active warrants at their homes or workplaces starting March 7 through March 11, police said.

Individuals who contact the Converse Municipal Court prior to the roundup and make arrangements to pay or take care of the warrants will not be arrested as long as arrangements are made prior to March 7, the department said.

The Converse Municipal Court Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be called at 210-658-8021.

The Converse Police Department’s Warrant Officer can be contacted Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 210-988-1654.

