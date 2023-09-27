KTSA KTSA Logo

Crime Stoppers offering reward to find whoever shot and killed a woman on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
September 27, 2023 6:18AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying whoever fatally shot a woman earlier this month.

It started with a call to a major crash September 16 at the intersection of Panuco and Buena Vista Road.

When police arrived, they found 30 year-old Alexis Trevino in a blue Chevy Tahoe with gunshot wounds to the back of her head.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

Investigators searched the area around the crash site but found no signs that Trevino was shot at the scene. They did located bullet holes in the rear window and backseat of the vehicle.

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone who may have information to contact 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

