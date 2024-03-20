KTSA KTSA Logo

Demolition set for home damaged by fire on South Side

By Christian Blood
March 20, 2024 10:41AM CDT
Demolition set for home damaged by fire on South Side
Fire line in front of a destroyed home.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A South Side home will soon be demolished after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department thinks the home was vacant, and early damage estimates are around $85,000. No utilities were set up at the house, and it is possible that homeless people had been living in it.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Hawthorne Street scene around 7:30 a.m. Flames had engulfed the building and neighbors next-door were evacuated as their homes were damaged.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on when the home will be demolished.

