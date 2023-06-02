Drive-by shooting on Northeast Side send 3 minors, 1 woman to hospital

Yellow caution tape, do not enter area, hanging blocking off area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting a drive-by shooting on the Northeast Side that has four people in the hospital.

The victims include a 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman, but investigators believe the 16-year-old was the intended target.

Police say the shooting happened after 2 p.m. Friday in the 5100-block of Eisenhauer Road.

Investigators say an unknown number of suspects arrived in multiple vehicles and then started shooting.

Police are trying to figure out if the suspects, who left the scene before police arrived, were driving stolen cars.

This is developing story and more details will be given when possible.