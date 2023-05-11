Driver detained for suspicion of DWI after crashing near San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who crashed his car near San Antonio International Airport managed to avoid serious injury, but not some time in police custody.

Police say the man was driving through the intersection of Sandau and Isom at around 2 A.M. Thursday when he rolled his car over a concrete barrier and into a chain link fence. He knocked down some power lines in the process.

He was checked out by EMS at the scene. Once it was determined he wasn’t injured, he was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.