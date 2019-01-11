Eight San Antonio city manager candidates move on in bid to replace Sheryl Sculley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight of the 31 candidates to apply for the San Antonio city manager opening will be moving on to the interview round.

The San Antonio city council met in executive session Friday to go over the applications and cut the list down of potential candidates for the opening.

Of the eight to move on, six are current assistants or deputies within the current city manager’s office. One of the other candidates is currently working in Dallas and the other candidate is currently in Las Vegas.

“City Council reviewed and evaluated 31 applicants from across the country and within city government for consideration of the City Manager position,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We have narrowed the list to our priority candidates and I am confident this process will result in a top-notch City Manager who will assist us in moving our city forward.”

The city says all eight candidates will be interviewed Monday and Tuesday next week at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center.

The process will move at a blazing pace, with the city planning to announce the second round of interviews Tuesday night with that round set to start Wednesday afternoon.