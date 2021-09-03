      Weather Alert

Episode 29: Mumbling Meadows, Farting on Zoom, and CHINA!

Dennis Foley
Sep 2, 2021 @ 10:29pm
Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, Combat Culture’s Matt Ryan, and San Antonio Sports Star’s Rudy Jay battle over all the past week of news in an effort to be the Master Debater!

Popular Posts
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling
Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1
Man critically injured when truck veers off Loop 1604, launches and lands on Bulverde Road
Gulf Coast residents warned to prepare for a Category 3 hurricane
Connect With Us Listen To Us On