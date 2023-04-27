Fiesta attendees run for cover, man critically injured when shots are fired at San Antonio’s Market Square

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A chaotic scene in downtown San Antonio Wednesday night when a shooting brought a violent end to the day’s Fiesta activities.

KSAT-12 reports that a man in his 20’s was at Market Square with his family and at around 10:30 P.M., he got into a fight with another man. Someone pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Fiesta attendees began running for cover when they heard the gunshot but nobody else was hurt.

Officers couldn’t get a good description of the shooter but they are going through surveillance video from the several cameras set up in Market Square.

The injured man is said to be in critical condition.

This is the second night in a row that police have been called to the area around Market Square. They were called late Tuesday when some people who were leaving after celebrating Fiesta found a body at Milam Park.