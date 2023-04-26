Fiesta goers find dead body in San Antonio’s Milam Park

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some Fiesta attendees had their festive mood come to a abrupt end Tuesday night when they found a dead body at Milam Park.

The group was leaving market square at around 11P.M. when they found the body of a man in his late 40’s or early 50’s.

They waved down a traffic officer who was nearby who called for help.

EMS arrived and attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they do not suspect foul play. The Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The deceased man’s name hasn’t been released.