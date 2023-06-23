Fire damages apartment complex, leaves four homeless

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are without a home as flames heavily damaged an apartment building, part of complex, in Northwest San Antonio late Thursday night.

San Antonio Fire Department dispatched units to the complex off Oakdale and Pin Oak Drives around 11:30 pm.

The fire could be seen from the I-10 — Loop 410 interchange.

Firefighters found the building burning inside a utility room of the structure extending into the walls of the building.

Crews made quick work of putting out the flames.

SAFD reports no one was injured.

KSAT – 12 reports the cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Arson Squad.

There is no estimate on the dollar amount of damage.

KTSA News Tom Perumean contributed to the story.