Fire destroys pawn shop on San Antonio’s South side, cause still being investigated

By Don Morgan
February 24, 2023 7:09AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A South side pawn shop has been flattened by fire.

San Antonio Firefighters were called to the EZ Pawn Shop on Goliad Road at around 2:30 A.M. Friday.

The roof collapsed soon after they arrived so they took a defensive approach to fighting the flames in order to keep them from spreading to two nearby gas stations.

They eventually got the fire under control but the building is a total loss.

The fire started inside the building and investigators are working to determine the cause.

No injuries have been reported.

