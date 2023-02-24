Fire destroys pawn shop on San Antonio’s South side, cause still being investigated
February 24, 2023 7:09AM CST
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A South side pawn shop has been flattened by fire.
San Antonio Firefighters were called to the EZ Pawn Shop on Goliad Road at around 2:30 A.M. Friday.
The roof collapsed soon after they arrived so they took a defensive approach to fighting the flames in order to keep them from spreading to two nearby gas stations.
They eventually got the fire under control but the building is a total loss.
The fire started inside the building and investigators are working to determine the cause.
No injuries have been reported.
More about: