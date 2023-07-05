KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire does nearly $500,000 in damage to two San Antonio homes, cause still under investigation

By Don Morgan
July 5, 2023 9:54AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire that is reported to have started in a trash can caused a lot of damage to two homes in far West Bexar County.

Firefighters say they were called to the 11810 block of Knobsby Way at around 1 A.M. Wednesday.

A fire that started in the garage had spread quickly through the house before it reached a home next door.

All of the occupants in both homes were able to get out safely and no firefighters were injured.

It’s estimated that the fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to the homes and the residents will have to find new places to stay.

The exact cause hasn’t been determined but crews were able to trace the origin to a trash can stored inside the garage. That’s where they say they found evidence of discarded fireworks.

The fire is still under investigation and more details will be released once the cause is discovered.

