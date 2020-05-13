      Weather Alert

Firefighters rescue elderly man from burning San Antonio home

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 13, 2020 @ 1:48pm
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – There were flames and heavy smoke when firefighters arrived at the home in the East Side shortly after 10 Wednesday morning.

They were told that an elderly man was inside the burning home on Lakefront.

“Crews made an aggressive push inside the house and did locate one individual who was rescued from the structure.  That person was transported Priority 1 to the hospital with what appeared to be some serious smoke inhalation,” said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington.

A shiny belt buckle helped firefighters locate the man in a smoke-filled bedroom.  The man in his 80’s was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Firefighters also found a dog, but were unable to save it.

