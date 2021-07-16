First ever Texas case of Monkeypox confirmed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in North Texas have reported the first-ever case of monkeypox in the state after a resident tested positive following international travel.
The Dallas County resident was being treated at a hospital Friday and is in stable condition, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The person reportedly traveled from Nigeria to Love Field in Dallas on July 9.
Officials said the Center for Disease Control is working with the airline in addition to state and local health officials to contact airline passengers who may have had contact with the patient during multiple flights.
“While rare, this case is not a reason or alarm and we do not expect any threats to the general public,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Dallas County Health and Human Services is working closely with local providers, as well as our state and federal partners.”
Officials report that individuals who do not show symptoms of monkeypox are not capable of spreading the virus to others.
The identity and location of the patient will not be released, DCHHS said.
The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 and officials reported that the U.S. experienced an outbreak of monkeypox in 2003 with 47 reported human cases.
According to the CDC, monkeypox symptoms are similar but milder than smallpox and begin with swollen lymph nodes, body aches, fever and exhaustion. The CDC said that within one to three days after the fever appears, people will develop a rash that will produce lesions that include macules, papules, vesicles and pustules before scabbing over the course of two to four weeks.
The CDC said monkeypox has caused death to one in 10 who contract the disease in Africa.
DCHHS reports the first case of Monkeypox.
“We have been working closely with the CDC & DSHS & have conducted interviews with the patient & close contacts that were exposed,” said Dr. Philip Huang. “We have determined that there is very little risk to the general public.” pic.twitter.com/L9ziOpP6U9
— Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) July 16, 2021
