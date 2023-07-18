Fisherman missing after falling in San Antonio River, divers searching on South Side

Divers in water. Study of river bottom. Search for missing people. Lifting drowned cargo to surface. People in water.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fisherman who fell into the San Antonio River is missing, and divers are now trying to find him.

According to San Antonio police, the man was with his son fishing on Monday when he slipped and fell into the water. Investigators say the son tried to pull his father out of the river, but he could not do it.

KSAT-12 reports the man fell in the water near River Road and Center Road.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.