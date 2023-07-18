KTSA KTSA Logo

Fisherman missing after falling in San Antonio River, divers searching on South Side

By Christian Blood
July 18, 2023 3:04AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fisherman who fell into the San Antonio River is missing, and divers are now trying to find him.

According to San Antonio police, the man was with his son fishing on Monday when he slipped and fell into the water. Investigators say the son tried to pull his father out of the river, but he could not do it.

KSAT-12 reports the man fell in the water near River Road and Center Road.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

