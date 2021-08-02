Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Comal and Guadalupe Counties

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of our region this morning.
Some severe thunderstorms are pounding sections of Comal and Guadalupe Counties bring a lot of lightning, thunder and heavy rain.
Communties included in the warning include New Braunfels, Lake Dunlap and Geronimo.
Flash Flood Warning including New Braunfels TX, Lake Dunlap TX, Geronimo TX until 8:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/SNKm25qyQ0
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 2, 2021