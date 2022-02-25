      Weather Alert

Friday Five: ’80s One-Hit Wonders

Dennis Foley
Feb 25, 2022 @ 1:35pm

5 – a-ha – Take On Me

4 – Naked Eyes – Always Something There to Remind Me

3 – Alannah Myles – Black Velvet

2 – Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

1 – Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen

Honorable Mention:

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

Aldo Nova – Fantasy

Animotion – Obsession

Big Country – In A Big Country

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Devo – Whip It

Eddy Grant – Electric Avenue

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

Gary Numan – Cars

The Go-Gos – We Got the Beat

John Parr – St Elmo’s Fire

Kajagoogoo – Too Shy

Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

Lipps Inc – Funkytown

Madness – Our House

Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance

Modern English – I Melt With You

Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie

Nena – 99 Red Balloons

Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

Rockwell – Somebody’s Watching Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Spandau Ballet – True

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me with Science

Tommy Tutone – 867-5309 – Jenny

Toni Basil – Mickey

