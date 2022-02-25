Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: ’80s One-Hit Wonders
Dennis Foley
Feb 25, 2022 @ 1:35pm
5 – a-ha – Take On Me
4 – Naked Eyes – Always Something There to Remind Me
3 – Alannah Myles – Black Velvet
2 – Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
1 – Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen
Honorable Mention:
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
Aldo Nova – Fantasy
Animotion – Obsession
Big Country – In A Big Country
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Devo – Whip It
Eddy Grant – Electric Avenue
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
Gary Numan – Cars
The Go-Gos – We Got the Beat
John Parr – St Elmo’s Fire
Kajagoogoo – Too Shy
Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
Lipps Inc – Funkytown
Madness – Our House
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Modern English – I Melt With You
Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie
Nena – 99 Red Balloons
Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
Rockwell – Somebody’s Watching Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Spandau Ballet – True
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me with Science
Tommy Tutone – 867-5309 – Jenny
Toni Basil – Mickey
