Friday Five
Friday Five: Best 70s Albums
Dennis Foley
Mar 25, 2022 @ 1:20pm
5. Eagles – Hotel California
4. Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon
3. Van Halen – Van Halen
2. Led Zeppelin – Zeppelin IV
1. Boston – Boston
Honorable Mentions
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
Aerosmith – Toys in the Attic
Bee Gees – Saturday Night Fever
Bob Seger – Night Moves
Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
Cars – The Cars
Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
Jackson Browne – Running on Empty
Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell
Paul McCartney and Wings – Band on the Run
Queen – A Night at the Opera
Who – Who’s Next
