Friday Five: Best 70s Albums

Dennis Foley
Mar 25, 2022 @ 1:20pm

5. Eagles – Hotel California

4. Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon

3. Van Halen – Van Halen

2. Led Zeppelin – Zeppelin IV

1. Boston – Boston

Honorable Mentions

AC/DC – Highway to Hell

Aerosmith – Toys in the Attic

Bee Gees – Saturday Night Fever

Bob Seger – Night Moves

Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

Cars – The Cars

Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

Jackson Browne – Running on Empty

Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell

Paul McCartney and Wings – Band on the Run

Queen – A Night at the Opera

Who – Who’s Next

