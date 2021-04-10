      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Best Southern Rock Songs

Dennis Foley
Apr 9, 2021 @ 8:20pm

 

 

5. The Allman Brothers Band — Ramblin’ Man

4. ZZ Top — La Grange

3. The Black Crowes — Hard To Handle

2. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Freebird

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Sweet Home Alabama

Honorable Mention

38 Special — Caught Up In You

38 Special — Hold On Loosely

The Allman Brothers Band — Melissa

The Allman Brothers Band — Midnight Rider

The Black Crowes — Jealous Again

The Black Crowes — She Talks To Angels

Blackfoot — Train, Train

The Charlie Daniels Band — The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Georgia Satellites — Keep Your Hands To Yourself

The Marshall Tucker Band — Can’t You See

The Marshall Tucker Band — Fire On The Mountain

The Marshall Tucker Band — Heard It In A Love Song

Molly Hatchet — Dreams I’ll Never See

Molly Hatchet — Flirtin’ With Disaster

Mountain — Mississippi Queen

The Outlaws — [Ghost] Riders In The Sky

The Outlaws — Green Grass And High Tides

Ozark Mountain Daredevils — If You Wanna Get To Heaven

Ozark Mountain Daredevils — Jackie Blue

Ram Jam — Black Betty

ZZ Top — Tush

Popular Posts
Why Has The Cost Of Lumber Skyrocketed?
Are Voter Laws Racist Like Democrats Claim?
Two fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio
Abandoned boy found wandering near the Texas-Mexico border cries for help
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'