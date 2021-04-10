News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Best Southern Rock Songs
Dennis Foley
Apr 9, 2021 @ 8:20pm
5. The Allman Brothers Band — Ramblin’ Man
4. ZZ Top — La Grange
3. The Black Crowes — Hard To Handle
2. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Freebird
1. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Sweet Home Alabama
Honorable Mention
38 Special — Caught Up In You
38 Special — Hold On Loosely
The Allman Brothers Band — Melissa
The Allman Brothers Band — Midnight Rider
The Black Crowes — Jealous Again
The Black Crowes — She Talks To Angels
Blackfoot — Train, Train
The Charlie Daniels Band — The Devil Went Down to Georgia
Georgia Satellites — Keep Your Hands To Yourself
The Marshall Tucker Band — Can’t You See
The Marshall Tucker Band — Fire On The Mountain
The Marshall Tucker Band — Heard It In A Love Song
Molly Hatchet — Dreams I’ll Never See
Molly Hatchet — Flirtin’ With Disaster
Mountain — Mississippi Queen
The Outlaws — [Ghost] Riders In The Sky
The Outlaws — Green Grass And High Tides
Ozark Mountain Daredevils — If You Wanna Get To Heaven
Ozark Mountain Daredevils — Jackie Blue
Ram Jam — Black Betty
ZZ Top — Tush
Popular Posts
Why Has The Cost Of Lumber Skyrocketed?
Are Voter Laws Racist Like Democrats Claim?
Two fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio
Abandoned boy found wandering near the Texas-Mexico border cries for help
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'
Recent Posts
Friday Five: Best Southern Rock Songs
59 mins ago
DMX, electrifying rapper who defined 2000s rap, dies at 50
6 hours ago
Should We Add A Foreclosure Ban After The Mortgage Ban Is Lifted?
6 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON