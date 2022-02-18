Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: “Heart” songs
Dennis Foley
Feb 18, 2022 @ 2:34pm
5 – Motley Crue – Kickstart My Heart
4 – The Beatles – Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
3 – Blondie – Heart of Glass
2 – Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
1 – Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Honorable Mention
Backstreet Boys – Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)
Bee Gees – How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Billy Ray Cyrus – Achy Breaky Heart
Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart
Bruce Springsteen – Hungry Heart
Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On
The Cult – Wild Hearted Son
Dio – Straight Through the Heart
Don Henley – Heart of the Matter
(unavailable)
Elton John – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Frank Sinatra – Young at Heart
George Strait – I Cross My Heart
Hank Williams – Cold Cold Heart
Huey Lewis And The News – Heart And Soul
Huey Lewis and the News – The Heart of Rock ‘n Roll
Janis Joplin – Piece of my Heart
Joe Cocker – Unchain my Heart
Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts
Miranda Lambert – Mama’s Broken Heart
Neil Young – Heart of Gold
Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box
N’Sync – Tearin’ Up My Heart
Patsy Cline – Your Cheating Heart
Paula Abdul – Cold Hearted
Quarterflash – Harden My Heart
Queen – Sheer Heart Attack
Roxette – Listen To Your Heart
Rush – Closer to the Heart
Steve Perry – Foolish Heart
Tom Petty – A Mind With A Heart Of It’s Own
Tom Petty – Change of Heart
Tom Petty – Listen to Her Heart
Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
T’Pau – Heart and Soul
Vandenberg – Burning Heart
Vixen – Edge Of A Broken Heart
Warren Zevon – Keep Me in Your Heart
(unavailable)
Waylon Jennings – Good Hearted Woman
White Lion – Broken Heart
Winger – Headed For A Heartbreak
Popular Posts
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Medina County jail inmate found dead in his cell
Several residents of San Antonio apartment displaced by fire
Recent Posts
Chappelle-produced comedy specials headed to Netflix, first premieres later this month
6 mins ago
Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on “Remain in Mexico” border policy
38 mins ago
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposes ending university tenure to combat critical race theory teachings
40 mins ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On