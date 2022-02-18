      Weather Alert

Friday Five: “Heart” songs

Dennis Foley
Feb 18, 2022 @ 2:34pm

5 – Motley Crue – Kickstart My Heart

4 – The Beatles – Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

3 – Blondie – Heart of Glass

2 – Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

1 – Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

Honorable Mention

Backstreet Boys – Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

Bee Gees – How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Billy Ray Cyrus – Achy Breaky Heart

Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart

Bruce Springsteen – Hungry Heart

Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On

The Cult – Wild Hearted Son

Dio – Straight Through the Heart

Don Henley – Heart of the Matter

Elton John – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Frank Sinatra – Young at Heart

George Strait – I Cross My Heart

Hank Williams – Cold Cold Heart

Huey Lewis And The News – Heart And Soul

Huey Lewis and the News – The Heart of Rock ‘n Roll

Janis Joplin – Piece of my Heart

Joe Cocker – Unchain my Heart

Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts

Miranda Lambert – Mama’s Broken Heart

Neil Young – Heart of Gold

Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box

N’Sync – Tearin’ Up My Heart

Patsy Cline – Your Cheating Heart

Paula Abdul – Cold Hearted

Quarterflash – Harden My Heart

Queen – Sheer Heart Attack

Roxette – Listen To Your Heart

Rush – Closer to the Heart

Steve Perry – Foolish Heart

Tom Petty – A Mind With A Heart Of It’s Own

Tom Petty – Change of Heart

Tom Petty – Listen to Her Heart

Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart In San Francisco

T’Pau – Heart and Soul

Vandenberg – Burning Heart

Vixen – Edge Of A Broken Heart

Warren Zevon – Keep Me in Your Heart

Waylon Jennings – Good Hearted Woman

White Lion – Broken Heart

Winger – Headed For A Heartbreak

