Friday Five: One Songs

Katy Barber
Jan 21, 2022 @ 1:59pm

5. Grease – The One That I Want 

4. Orleans – Still the One 

3. Three Dog Night – One 

2. Eagles – One of These Nights 

1. Queen – Another One Bites the Dust 

Honorable Mentions

Allman Brothers Band – One Way Out

Barenaked Ladies – One Week

Blondie – One Way or Another

Bob Marley – One Love

Bobby Rydell – Wild One

Brian McKnight – Back at One

Britney Spears – Baby One More Time

Counting Crows – Murder of One

Creed – One

Dierks Bently – Am I the Only One

Dio – One More for the Road

Fixx – One Thing Leads to Another

George Thorogood – One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer

INXS – One Thing

Linkin Park – One Step Closer

Melissa Etheridge – I’m The Only One

Metallica – One

Osmonds – One Bad Apple

Pink – Blow Me One Last Kiss

REM – The One I Love

Robert Plant – Tall Cool One

Roy Orbison – One of the Lonely Ones

Sammy Hagar – Only One Way to Rock

Scorpions – No One Like You

Tracy Chapman – Give Me One Reason

U2 – One

Wallflowers – One Headlight

Yes – Going for the One

