Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: One Songs
Katy Barber
Jan 21, 2022 @ 1:59pm
5. Grease – The One That I Want
4. Orleans – Still the One
3. Three Dog Night – One
2. Eagles – One of These Nights
1. Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
Honorable Mentions
Allman Brothers Band – One Way Out
Barenaked Ladies – One Week
Blondie – One Way or Another
Bob Marley – One Love
Bobby Rydell – Wild One
Brian McKnight – Back at One
Britney Spears – Baby One More Time
Counting Crows – Murder of One
Creed – One
Dierks Bently – Am I the Only One
Dio – One More for the Road
Fixx – One Thing Leads to Another
George Thorogood – One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer
INXS – One Thing
Linkin Park – One Step Closer
Melissa Etheridge – I’m The Only One
Metallica – One
Osmonds – One Bad Apple
Pink – Blow Me One Last Kiss
REM – The One I Love
Robert Plant – Tall Cool One
Roy Orbison – One of the Lonely Ones
Sammy Hagar – Only One Way to Rock
Scorpions – No One Like You
Tracy Chapman – Give Me One Reason
U2 – One
Wallflowers – One Headlight
Yes – Going for the One
