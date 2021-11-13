Weather Alert
Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Texas Bands/Artists
Dennis Foley
Nov 13, 2021 @ 2:53am
It’s a Texas two-step for this Friday Five!
5. Don Henley
4. Kenny Rogers
3. Willie Nelson
2. Stevie Ray Vaughn
1. ZZ Top
Honorable Mentions
Beyonce
BJ Thomas
Blue October
Bowling for Soup
Brave Combo
Buddy Holly
Butthole Surfers
Dixie Chicks
Fabulous Thunderbirds
George Strait
Janis Joplin
Lonestar
Los Lonely Boys
Pantera
Pentatonix
Reverend Horton Heat
Seals and Crofts
Texas Tornados
Toadies
Waylon Jennings
