Friday Five: Texas Bands/Artists

Dennis Foley
Nov 13, 2021 @ 2:53am

It’s a Texas two-step for this Friday Five!

5. Don Henley

4. Kenny Rogers

3. Willie Nelson

2. Stevie Ray Vaughn

1. ZZ Top

Honorable Mentions

Beyonce

BJ Thomas

Blue October

Bowling for Soup

Brave Combo

Buddy Holly

Butthole Surfers

Dixie Chicks

Fabulous Thunderbirds

George Strait

Janis Joplin

Lonestar

Los Lonely Boys

Pantera

Pentatonix

Reverend Horton Heat

Seals and Crofts

Texas Tornados

Toadies

Waylon Jennings

