      Weather Alert

Friday Five: Woman Songs

Dennis Foley
Mar 4, 2022 @ 1:32pm

5. Electric Light Orchestra – Evil Woman

4. Van Halen – [Oh] Pretty Woman

3. The Guess Who – American Woman

2. The Hollies – Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)

1. The Rolling Stones – Honky Tonk Women

Honorable Mentions

Alice Cooper – Only Women Bleed

Aretha Franklin – (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

Billy Joel – She’s Always a Woman

Bob Dylan – Just Like a Woman

Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35

Cliff Richard – Devil Woman

The Cult – Fire (Woman)

Deep Purple – Woman From Tokyo

Def Leppard – Women

Dolly Parton – Single Women

The Doors – LA Woman

Eagles – Witchy Woman

Elvis Presley – Hard Headed Woman

Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman

Hank Williams Jr. – Women I’ve Never Had

Helen Reddy – I Am Woman

John Lennon – Woman

Kiss – Hard Luck Woman

Led Zeppelin – Livin’ Lovin’ Maid (She’s Just a Woman)

Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Queensryche – Jet City Woman

Ray Charles – I Got a Woman

Roy Orbison – Oh, Pretty Woman

Santana – Black Magic Woman

Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman

Urge Overkill – Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon

Waylon and Willie – Good Hearted Woman

Wolfmother – Woman

Popular Posts
Texas teacher resigns after getting caught on video saying conservative Christians need to "get COVID and die"
Man charged with murdering his mother in Wimberly
2022 Texas primary election results
Backseat passenger shot while traveling on a Northeast San Antonio street
Woman hospitalized after getting shot during argument on San Antonio's Northeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On