Friday Five
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Friday Five: Woman Songs
Dennis Foley
Mar 4, 2022 @ 1:32pm
5. Electric Light Orchestra – Evil Woman
4. Van Halen – [Oh] Pretty Woman
3. The Guess Who – American Woman
2. The Hollies – Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)
1. The Rolling Stones – Honky Tonk Women
Honorable Mentions
Alice Cooper – Only Women Bleed
Aretha Franklin – (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
Billy Joel – She’s Always a Woman
Bob Dylan – Just Like a Woman
Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35
Cliff Richard – Devil Woman
The Cult – Fire (Woman)
Deep Purple – Woman From Tokyo
Def Leppard – Women
Dolly Parton – Single Women
The Doors – LA Woman
Eagles – Witchy Woman
Elvis Presley – Hard Headed Woman
Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman
Hank Williams Jr. – Women I’ve Never Had
Helen Reddy – I Am Woman
John Lennon – Woman
Kiss – Hard Luck Woman
Led Zeppelin – Livin’ Lovin’ Maid (She’s Just a Woman)
Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Queensryche – Jet City Woman
Ray Charles – I Got a Woman
Roy Orbison – Oh, Pretty Woman
Santana – Black Magic Woman
Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman
Urge Overkill – Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon
Waylon and Willie – Good Hearted Woman
Wolfmother – Woman
