Gatherings of 50 people or more are banned in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg has declared another Public Health Emergency, this one banning gatherings of 50 people or more.
Following a news conference with Governor Greg Abbott and other state officials, Nirenberg said the new rules follow guidelines recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He told KTSA News that the declaration is in effect for seven days, but he expects the city council on Thursday to extend it to 30 days.
Nirenberg says the declaration also includes “guidance” for establishments, including restaurants. He told KTSA News the guidelines cover social distancing and spacing.
Jimmy Hasslocher, immediate past president of the Texas Restaurant Association, told KTSA News the that eateries, especially mom and pop establishments are taking a big hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not difficult to abide by the social distancing guidelines when business at your restaurant is 30 percent down,” he said. “There’s plenty of room.”
Developing story…..