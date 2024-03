SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The King of Country Music has announced a show in his home state of Texas.

George Strait posted on social media that he will perform his first-ever concert at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station.

The June 15 show is Strait’s only Texas performance of his current tour.

He’ll be joined by fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28.