Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, 50K illegal immigrants bused

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the Biden Administration now plans to build more border wall in Starr County, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is showing on the X platform other areas that have construction already underway.

Multiple posts to X (below) show construction of border wall happening around the clock.

As lawmakers get ready for another Special Session beginning Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sharing numbers from Operation Lone Star, the collaborative effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 473,900 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 34,800 criminal arrests, with more than 31,800 felony charges reported. In addition, Texas law enforcement has seized over 431 million lethal doses of fentanyl during the border mission that started in March 2021.

Last year, Texas started busing illegal immigrants to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities around the country. You can see current totals below:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 18,500 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 13,500 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,200 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 3,200 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 940 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14