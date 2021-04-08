Gov. Abbott wants to ‘make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott is firing back after President Biden signed a series of executive actions, calling gun violence a public health crisis and an “international embarrassment.”
Biden is tightening regulations for “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that can be assembled from parts that can be purchased online. He’s also tightening regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, the like the one used by the shooter in a rampage that left 10 people dead in Boulder, Colorado.
He said his actions don’t infringe on the 2nd Amendment, but Abbott strongly disagrees. He posted a tweet accusing Biden of threatening 2nd Amendment rights.
“He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns. We will NOT allow this in TX,” Abbott tweeted. “It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing.”
In a second tweet, the governor said he’s seeking a state law that would “defy any new federal gun control laws.”
He referenced a bill , which was recently approved by the Arizona House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey. It “prohibits the state of Arizona and its political subdivision from utilizing financial resources or state personnel to enforce any federal laws or rules that are inconsistent with state laws concerning the regulation of firearms.”
Texas State Representative Justin Holland is sponsoring HB2622 which would “prohibit state and local governments from adopting rules, orders, ordinances, or policies that require enforcement of exclusively federal firearms laws and would remove any state grant funds from local governments who violate this provision of the bill.”
&
nbsp;