Governor Abbott gives update on state’s ongoing response to severe storms in northeast Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is offering a comprehensive update on the Lone Star State’s ongoing response and recovery after severe storms impacted Northeast Texas communities.

“The State of Texas continues working around the clock to swiftly provide the necessary resources for Northeast Texas communities impacted by these horrific storms,” said Governor Abbott. “State and local officials are on the ground to restore power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Texans. I thank all emergency response personnel, local officials, and volunteers for their selfless dedication to help their fellow Texans rebuild and recover from these devastating storms.”

On Sunday, Governor Abbott held a briefing and press conference in Perryton to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response following severe storms and tornadoes in the region. The Governor also updated his disaster declaration to include additional counties in Northeast Texas impacted by the severe weather to continue to provide the full support of the State of Texas during recovery and rebuilding efforts.

