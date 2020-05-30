Group at Alamo vows to ‘line the sidewalk with armed Texans,’ Brown Berets to hold rally at Travis Park
Members of This is Texas Freedom Force guard the Alamo Cenotaph overnight, May 29-30/Photo-This is Texas Freedom Force Facebook Post
Moo ISAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The President of a group that spent Friday night at the Alamo Cenotaph after it was spray painted with graffiti vows to “line the sidewalk with armed Texans” Saturday evening while a crowd gathers a couple of blocks away at a rally for George Floyd. His death has resulted in a murder charge against a Minneapolis police officer and has sparked violent protests across the country.
The Autonomous Brown Berets of San Anto are hosting the “Justice for George” rally starting at 5 Saturday afternoon at Travis Park.
While that event is going on, This is Texas Freedom Force and other groups will gather at the Alamo Cenotaph to spend another night keeping watch over the monument. The Cenotaph, which honors the Alamo defenders, and other locations in downtown San Antonio were spray-painted with anti-white supremacy and anti-police messages Thursday night.
“It’s important to point out that we’re here to protect the Alamo and the Alamo Cenotaph, and that’s it,” said Brandon Burkhart, president of This is Texas Freedom Force. “We want to just make sure that our sacred site here in Texas is protected and that nothing happens to it”
Organizers of the “Justice for George” rally say it will be a peaceful event. They’re urging everyone to wear masks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. They’re also asking that people with underlying health issues stay home and show their support for Floyd’s family by posting photos and messages on social media.