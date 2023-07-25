Gunfire hits man inside East Side apartment, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what appears to be a random shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the man was hit while inside an East Side apartment complex in the 1500 block of Upland Drive. Police say shell casings were found on the other side of I-10, yet one of the rounds went through a wall or window before hitting the man in the leg.

KSAT-12 reports the victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is believed to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fired numerous shots toward the Antioch Village Apartments while hitting multiple units, but investigators do not know if the man was the intended target or a random victim.

There is no word on who the suspect might be and the investigation continues.