Gunslingers face Warbirds for second straight week in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If it feels a bit like déjà vu, that is because it is.

A schedule revision in the National Arena League has the West Texas Warbirds coming to San Antonio for the second straight week to face the league-leading San Antonio Gunslingers.

Kickoff is set for Saturday night at Freeman Coliseum with a kickoff of 6:00 pm.

The Gunslingers have won both games against their in-state rivals, home and away, by a combined eight points in a series now being dubbed “The Wild West Showdown.”

With a Star Warz theme happening Saturday night, fans can take advantage of the buy one, get half off ticket promotion called “Recruit a Rebel.” Fans will also have the opportunity to meet and greet the players on the field after the game with autograph and picture requests always welcome.

The Gunslingers are now 7-1 and can possibly clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Warbirds on Saturday.

The San Antonio Gunslingers are holding a summer camp for local youth in the San Antonio area. You can get details by click here.

ABOUT THE SAN ANTONIO GUNSLINGERS

The San Antonio Gunslingers are members of the National Arena League (NAL) and were awarded Franchise of the Year by the NAL for their overall performance during the 2022 season. Gunslingers play all home games at the Freeman Coliseum. Follow the Gunslingers on Facebook at @210sagunslingers, on Twitter @SA_Gunslingers and Instagram @sanantoniogunslingers. For Gunslingers season tickets, group packages or partnerships, visit https://www.sanantoniogunslingers.com/tickets or call (210) 298-6900.