Gunslingers ready to bounce back Sunday against Orlando Predators

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers will be trying to rebound from last week’s loss at Freeman Coliseum on Sunday against the Orlando Predators.

San Antonio enters with a record of 5-1, good for first place in the National Arena League standings. The Predators will enter Sunday’s game with just one victory on the season, but Gunslingers head coach Fred Shaw does not plan on taking them lightly.

“We definitely are not going to overlook anyone because of their record,” said Shaw. “Anybody can get beaten in the National Arena League, and we’re ready for them.”

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors will get a free Thunder Stick.

Kids 12 and under will get in for free with each paid ticket as the Gunslingers try to pack the house. There will be a free meet and greet with the players after the game.

If you cannot make it to the game, you can watch it for free on YouTube by clicking here.